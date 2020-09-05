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Aussie GESTAPO Comes Calling
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148 views • September 05, 2020
Another video from Australia. This man is being arrested for 'incitement' because of something posted on a social media site. The heavy handed GESTAPO-like tactics show just how far corrupt governments are willing to go. These are dangerous times we are living in. Could it happen in the US? You bet it could. Forced lockdown, social distancing, masking and soon forced vaccination, are all coming if the current corrupt governments are not changed.
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