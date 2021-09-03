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Psychedelics Are Fueling a Mental Health Revolution
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21 views • September 03, 2021
Once deemed dangerous and illegal, psychedelic compounds have been rediscovered by the scientific, medical and psychiatric communities as research reveals their capacity to help patients with a range of maladies. With investors beginning to flood this new market with capital, will Big Pharma join in, or try to squash a nascent revolution of the mind?
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