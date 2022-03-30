Severely Ill Patient Despairing of Getting Treatment Hanged Herself in a Makeshift Hospital

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03/28/2022 The man shooting this video was crying over the body of his wife who was sent to the Huapichang makeshift hospital in Jilin City, Jilin Province a few days ago. She was severely ill but was left untended for days because there were no doctors in the hospital. Finally, in great pain, she hanged herself, which could be her way of protest.