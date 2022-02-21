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Infectious diseases declined by 90-100% before any vaccination programs – Why disease history and data is so important
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84 views • February 21, 2022
Infectious diseases declined by 90-100% before any vaccination programs – Why disease history and data is so important
If you don’t know the past, you can’t make an informed decision in the present.
This history and data of infectious diseases show that they declined by 90-100% before any vaccination programs or major medical interventions. Yet, this freely available information isn’t shared by governments, medical institutions, or the mainstream media. Why? For more information, including free charts with the references that were used to construct them can be found at https://dissolvingillusions.com/ and https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
source:
https://youtu.be/clJQV9HiPII
If you don’t know the past, you can’t make an informed decision in the present.
This history and data of infectious diseases show that they declined by 90-100% before any vaccination programs or major medical interventions. Yet, this freely available information isn’t shared by governments, medical institutions, or the mainstream media. Why? For more information, including free charts with the references that were used to construct them can be found at https://dissolvingillusions.com/ and https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
source:
https://youtu.be/clJQV9HiPII
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