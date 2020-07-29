Sometimes It Pays To Watch The Skies July 29, 2020

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This was a really interesting capture I caught at almost 9pm on July 29, 2020 over Los Angeles. I was getting ready to come in to bed and took one last look up...and all these objects just appeared in the sky. Sorry for the repetitive dialog by me. Love to hear what you all think of this one.