© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bases 37 Max & Sarah the Broadstairs Interviews Part 2
Follow
4
Share
Report
474 views • March 20, 2022
Max Spiers, house sitting in his late grandmothers flat in Broadstairs, Kent, England, gives a vitally important insight into the coats of arms,which refer to ET kingdoms, in star systems, at war here. Its now down to just two, and why this is important for maintaining our 3D reality. The reason for destruction of the human amle and female, into aslave androgenous drone, like a Grey. This has important meaning for us in 2022, the time when this interview was finally release, as the wipe out of humanity gathers progress, as required by Agenda 21, and Agenda 30.....
The Baphomet = The Mona Lisa, a more efficient use of humans.
The atmosphere was jovial, as Max gives a rude burp at the start, and Sarah laughs in the back ground.
Sarah gives her interview, as hour 3 on the delayed days shoot, in June 2014.
The Baphomet = The Mona Lisa, a more efficient use of humans.
The atmosphere was jovial, as Max gives a rude burp at the start, and Sarah laughs in the back ground.
Sarah gives her interview, as hour 3 on the delayed days shoot, in June 2014.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.