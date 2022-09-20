EIN Newswire Shuts Down Dr. Naomi Wolf’s Account Completely To Stop the Spread of Truth

https://gnews.org/post/p1nbf3ec1
09/10/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: EIN Newswire closed my account completely, because my publicist uploaded a press release about the fact that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt’s lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with big tech revealed that in a tweet of mine, I predicted accurately that women should be aware that the mRNA vaccines cause menstrual damage, menstrual harm
