DO PUREBLOODS REGRET THEIR DECISION? (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sanity4Sweden at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkjVyrZkJSE/
Alberta premier apologyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9tOALOPF9c&t=2s
Child study
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2797451
Sanity4Sweden art
https://www.konst.se/bvalter
Thanks to supporters
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/STunedal
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://gettr.com/user/sanity4sweden
https://rumble.com/user/Sanity4Sweden
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
https://parler.com/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
Bastard Shaman - on reincarnation
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0raSPMNSDg086ZdRFAE93w