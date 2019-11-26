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DISCRETION, AGE RESTRICTED: WikiLeaks video 'Collateral murder' in Iraq (MIRRORED)
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961 views • November 26, 2019
DISCRETION, AGE RESTRICTED: WikiLeaks video 'Collateral murder' in Iraq (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/zYTxuW2vmzk
WikiLeaks, a website that publishes anonymously sourced documents, has released a video showing what apparently is a US military helicopter firing at unarmed civilians in Iraq. WikiLeaks said the footage, filmed from a helicopter cockpit, shows a missile strike and shooting on a square in a Baghdad neighbourhood in July 2007. The website said 12 civilians were killed in the attack, including two journalists, Namir Nour El Deen and Saeed Chmagh, who worked for the Reuters news agency. This is the full, unedited version of the footage.
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/zYTxuW2vmzk
WikiLeaks, a website that publishes anonymously sourced documents, has released a video showing what apparently is a US military helicopter firing at unarmed civilians in Iraq. WikiLeaks said the footage, filmed from a helicopter cockpit, shows a missile strike and shooting on a square in a Baghdad neighbourhood in July 2007. The website said 12 civilians were killed in the attack, including two journalists, Namir Nour El Deen and Saeed Chmagh, who worked for the Reuters news agency. This is the full, unedited version of the footage.
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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