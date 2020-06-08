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Magentocracy IV: A New Stoat
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19 views • June 08, 2020
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Episode IV “A New Stoat” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of the films of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this first film of the Orkadian Glow series, moles appear. Will they ever go away? Lady Lyndon’s réfléchissent bathtub backing and lumière de bougie necklace design give away clues to her true allegiance. Or are the references to Vril craft and the Ahnenerbe Tibetan expedition merely grist for Kubrick’s chaotic imagination and supratention? The world may never know.
Episode IV “A New Stoat” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of the films of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this first film of the Orkadian Glow series, moles appear. Will they ever go away? Lady Lyndon’s réfléchissent bathtub backing and lumière de bougie necklace design give away clues to her true allegiance. Or are the references to Vril craft and the Ahnenerbe Tibetan expedition merely grist for Kubrick’s chaotic imagination and supratention? The world may never know.
Keywords
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