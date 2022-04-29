© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #16: The Fate Of Women Without Redemption For Eternity...
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • April 29, 2022
Women are fallen angels and in order to be redeemed, they must serve a beast/man. If she rejects this redemption then her fate is the worse. Alive for an eternity, and no longer able to interact with God's creation. A boring life sentence...
Man, on the other hand, does not have an eternal soul. He must acquire his soul through a redeemed woman. If not we perish and never know we existed.
Man, on the other hand, does not have an eternal soul. He must acquire his soul through a redeemed woman. If not we perish and never know we existed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.