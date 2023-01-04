X22 REPORT Ep. 2964a - The [WEF]/[CB] Agenda Is Dead, The People Are Economically Awake

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 2964a - Jan. 4, 2023

The [WEF]/[CB] Agenda Is Dead, The People Are Economically AwakeThe Green New Deal is a big fail, all the propaganda pushing it is no longer working, the brainwashing is no longer working. The people are waking up and the people realize who is causing the problem with the economy.

