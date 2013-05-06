[May 6, 2013] Azazel Attacks - still improving (2.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still tweaking textures, lights and animation. I'm much happier with this one. The soldier is just there as a place holder. I intend to replace him with a live actor shot against a green screen.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy