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Science Fiction Becoming Science Fact in 2022 with Alan Dean Foster
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124 views • April 27, 2022
Recorded in April of 2022 I interviewed the legendary Alan Dean Foster. An American author and legend who has written over 140 books. Alan talks about how science fiction often predicts future events. From George Orwell's 1984 to other lesser known author's from the early 20th Century predicting drones, planetary killer viruses and more.
Alan also talks about writing the first Star Wars book with George Lucas early science fiction writing and film and meeting a legendary rock star that he thought was a homeless person at the Star Wars premiere in Hollywood in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy this. I'm premiering this on Brighteon before all other platforms. This is part 1 of a two part interview.
You can support us by going to https://glow.fm/rockymountainufopodcast/
Report and view current and past UFO sightings in the Rocky Mountain area at https://rockymountainufos.com
You can listen to the audio version of this on our podcast on Apple iTunes
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rocky-mountain-ufo-podcast/id1621218174
Or view the latest podcasts
https://rockymountainufos.com/podcasts
Alan also talks about writing the first Star Wars book with George Lucas early science fiction writing and film and meeting a legendary rock star that he thought was a homeless person at the Star Wars premiere in Hollywood in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy this. I'm premiering this on Brighteon before all other platforms. This is part 1 of a two part interview.
You can support us by going to https://glow.fm/rockymountainufopodcast/
Report and view current and past UFO sightings in the Rocky Mountain area at https://rockymountainufos.com
You can listen to the audio version of this on our podcast on Apple iTunes
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rocky-mountain-ufo-podcast/id1621218174
Or view the latest podcasts
https://rockymountainufos.com/podcasts
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