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Bases 126 part 1 Michelle Hood - an Introduction Orgone
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98 views • June 04, 2022
Delighted to introduce Michelle Hood, who creates orgone pyramids by design, and with intention.
We discuss Wilhelm Reich and her pathway to awareness. A chat with insights.
Michelle Hood worked as a photographer and artist for 20 years before making crystal orgone energy pyramids, pendants and other tools designed to restore harmonic balance on earth.
She founded LitetheLight.com in 2012, after extensive research into both Wilhelm Reich’s important work and crystal technologies.
Michelle is guided by the crystal kingdom to create pieces that emanate and radiate high and healthy frequencies.
By establishing a grid of crystal pyramids around the world, she is fulfilling one of her many desires to anchor in the light of the higher realms.
Her dedication to the pursuit of truth, honor and integrity is reflected in all her work.
--
Thank You,
Michelle Hood
http://www.litethelight.com
We discuss Wilhelm Reich and her pathway to awareness. A chat with insights.
Michelle Hood worked as a photographer and artist for 20 years before making crystal orgone energy pyramids, pendants and other tools designed to restore harmonic balance on earth.
She founded LitetheLight.com in 2012, after extensive research into both Wilhelm Reich’s important work and crystal technologies.
Michelle is guided by the crystal kingdom to create pieces that emanate and radiate high and healthy frequencies.
By establishing a grid of crystal pyramids around the world, she is fulfilling one of her many desires to anchor in the light of the higher realms.
Her dedication to the pursuit of truth, honor and integrity is reflected in all her work.
--
Thank You,
Michelle Hood
http://www.litethelight.com
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