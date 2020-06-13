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The Sacred Plant Healing Secrets - episode 1
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83 views • June 13, 2020
Our creator, nature, whatever your beliefs are, we were given a plant on Earth that in its raw, natural form has amazing healing properties for humans. Yet the pharmaceutically-dominated medical system in the USofA has it treated as one of the worst poisons known to man. There are some serious flaws in this setup.
This first video will introduce some of the real world of nature and man. The rest of the series is currently up at YouTube. I will put it here if I find that source has been removed.
https://thesacredplant.com/
This first video will introduce some of the real world of nature and man. The rest of the series is currently up at YouTube. I will put it here if I find that source has been removed.
https://thesacredplant.com/
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