© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical 'prisoner': Woman dies in Catholic hospital after being denied basic rights
Follow
5
Share
Report
140 views • September 17, 2021
This is one of the most shocking stories I have heard throughout the entire COVID pandemic – a patient named Veronica Wolski died at a Catholic hospital after being denied basic care and requested treatments. In this very sobering episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sat down to discuss this tragedy with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, who many of you may know as the president of Truth for Health Foundation, and Nancy Ross, Veronica’s friend and power of attorney. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/740770/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_Hospital_Died_091621
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=JHWShow_Hospital_Died_091621
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_Hospital_Died_091621
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=JHWShow_Hospital_Died_091621
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.