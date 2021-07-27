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Evidence of coming HUMAN RIGHTS changes. The Great Reset, COP26
UNtopia
UNtopia
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1155 views • July 27, 2021
It is official Chatham House have just confirmed that they have been tasked with two years research into upgrading or degrading human rights depending on your perception. Under Terra Carta nature comes first.
How many more jigsaw pieces do people need to clearly see that the New World Order that is rapidly unfolding before them.
The Council of UNtopian verderers are in full play.
COP26 is when the shuffling stops and the stamping starts.
All in anticipation for June 2022.
Keywords
freedominfowarsconstitution5gglobalistsaibrexitcommon lawnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30iothuman rightstranshumanismmagna cartafreemasonssustainabilityprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat resetterra carta
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