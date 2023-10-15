Create New Account
A Palestinian Journalists Gives Shoes to Barefoot Woman & Water to Refugees
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
99 views
Published 14 hours ago

A Palestinian journalists handles water to refugees evacuating towards the south of the Gaza strip because the criminal attacks of the Israeli army.

◾️He even gives his shows to an elder woman that's walking barefoot, the courage of the Palestian people brings hope to the rest of us, they have been for decades now standing up for justice and a better world, we can't let them down now, we can only follow their example.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket