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Pfizer's Inside Man
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712 views • October 10, 2021
More on the Global Mafia & how they are gaming the system. This is also a 'rant' video about those people who absolutely refuse to go after the players behind this attempted genocide. To support my work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php Thank you!
Sorry about the flashing. Editor Issue - nothing I could do for this one but I will get it fixed.
My other channel, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
References for this video can be found on my last video: https://rumble.com/vn1l35-boom-vaccine-exemption-hijackers-exposed.html
The slide show re the RSV vaccine trials was a download so I can't share it, unfortunately.
Any references missing are easily searchable by the title of the article on your favourite search engine.
Sorry about the flashing. Editor Issue - nothing I could do for this one but I will get it fixed.
My other channel, MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
References for this video can be found on my last video: https://rumble.com/vn1l35-boom-vaccine-exemption-hijackers-exposed.html
The slide show re the RSV vaccine trials was a download so I can't share it, unfortunately.
Any references missing are easily searchable by the title of the article on your favourite search engine.
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