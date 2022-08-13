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“Climate Change” News: Unpicking the narrative one stitch at a time…
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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59 views • August 13, 2022

Analysis of surveys proves the Great Barrier Reef is recovering while at the same time a “star marine ecologist” is found to have committed fabrication and falsification in her scientific work on fish behaviour and coral reefs.

Geoengineering Watch exposes the US military’s involvement in using “wildfires” as a weapon. A huge UK electric car battery factory is put on “life-support” and a report from California reveals why climate alarmists haven’t planned for storage of “clean” energy – they plan to turn off your electricity when they feel like it. 

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/13/climate-change-news-unpicking-the-narrative/

MUST WATCH DOCUMENTARY: THE GREAT GLOBAL WARMING SWINDLE https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/must-watch-documentary-the-great-global-62e8e4b206d536085ebc942e

Tony Heller on the insanity of global warming alarmism - Jerm Warfare https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/tony-heller-on-the-insanity-of-62e4a97625996aee5353d72d

The History of the Global Warming Fraud https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/the-history-of-the-global-warming-62e47f6fb54d230c8018384d

Pulling Back The Curtain On Junk Science https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/my-gift-to-climate-alarmists-62df21f20c12351c58476720

Wildfires As A Weapon, US Military Exposed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aIqqvNnYYM

Climate- Science.press https://climate-science.press/2022/08/12/peter-ridd-on-great-barrier-reef-recovery-technical-details-of-coral-cover-statistics-and-background/

https://jennifermarohasy.com/2022/08/latest-survey-of-coral-cover-fundamentally-unscientific/

Michael Moore's documentary 'has exposed green energy as a fraud' https://www.brighteon.com/ed3cef9b-2552-4e03-bc38-c935440573c8

Michael Moore Presents: Planet of the Humans | Full Documentary | Directed by Jeff Gibbs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE

Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom. Patrick Moore. https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/fake-invisible-catastrophes-and-threats-of-62d99a5fa5eaad029b30e97f

Keywords
clean energygreen new dealwildfiresgreat barrier reefgeoengineering watchclimate alarmistsspoiler alertcar battery factory
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