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U.S. Dollar is Losing & Danger is Getting Worse
What is happening
What is happening
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Streamed live July 26/2022  Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7262022&month=2022-07

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🟢FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=HN7262022

For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/dollar-gains-world-pains-u-s-dollar-is-losing-and-danger-is-getting-worse/

🗣 On one hand, I keep telling you that the dollar is dying as well as all the other Fiat money. On the other hand, what does Wall Street keeps telling you? How “strong the dollar” is? "The dollar is so strong" Well, that is what we're going to talk about in this video. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Chief Market Analyst

1:33 Dollar Doom Loop

5:44 Performance Against the Dollar

9:33 Corporate Profits

15:00 Asia’s Dollar Index

16:15 Spot Gold Market is Manipulated

19:36 The Safest Monetary Asset

⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver  ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 

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