The Fight AGAINST Vaxx Mandates Continues: Military TARGETS Hero Doctor Who Gave Vaxx Exemptions

The U.S. military is not coming to save us.

Dr. Sam Sigoloff is here to talk about his legal battle with the Department of Defense over his refusal to approve of vaccine mandates for U.S. soldiers.

Dr. Sigoloff refused the Covid shot in 2021, due to his strict personal morals and beliefs.

He refused to coerce any of his patients to get the shot.

Instead, he did his best to let them obtain real information about the shots and then decide on their own.

He also specifically recommended that children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers should not get the shot and if people requested a medical exemption from the shot, he granted them.

Dr. Sigoloff now believes the Covid vaccine are really bioweapons.

When looking at the Pfizer documents that were released through FOIA, the redaction code “B4” is only used if it would reveal a state of the art weapons system.

This means the Covid vaccines are a state of the art weapons system.

So far, no one in the military has the courage to expose this information using official military channels.

Does this mean that America is now a conquered nation?

The ‘white hat, black hat’ construct and the idea there is a secret plan where the military is going to save the country only helps keep people silent and complacent.

To donate to Dr. Sigoloff's legal defense fund go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G37EN



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network