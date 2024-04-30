Create New Account
SSRI'S DEVASTATING SIDE EFFECTS
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Apr 26, 2024


The pandemic response supercharged a mental health crisis and now some in the medical community are publicly calling a dangerous solution – over-the-counter antidepressants. With new science showing long term issues even after discontinuing the drugs, including sexual dysfunction, many are wondering why there is a push to make them available over the counter.


AIRDATE: April 25, 2024


#SSRI #MentalHealth #AntiDepressants


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rqoyx-ssris-devastating-side-effects.html

