SSRI’S DEVASTATING SIDE EFFECTS

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Apr 26, 2024





The pandemic response supercharged a mental health crisis and now some in the medical community are publicly calling a dangerous solution – over-the-counter antidepressants. With new science showing long term issues even after discontinuing the drugs, including sexual dysfunction, many are wondering why there is a push to make them available over the counter.





AIRDATE: April 25, 2024





#SSRI #MentalHealth #AntiDepressants





