SSRI’S DEVASTATING SIDE EFFECTS

Apr 26, 2024
The pandemic response supercharged a mental health crisis and now some in the medical community are publicly calling a dangerous solution – over-the-counter antidepressants. With new science showing long term issues even after discontinuing the drugs, including sexual dysfunction, many are wondering why there is a push to make them available over the counter.
AIRDATE: April 25, 2024
