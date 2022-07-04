BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Isn’t It Time for America to Bless God?
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1053 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • July 04, 2022

Why should God continue to bless America? Do we still deserve to be blessed by God? Is it not time for America to bless God? These are the questions that Rick Wiles is asking on this Independence Day edition of the broadcast. The old America that we loved is gone. It was a God-fearing nation. As children, our elementary public schools opened each morning with the Lord's Prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, and Bible reading.

That was normal in public schools in the late 1950s and early '60s. Today mass shootings in schools are normal. What happened to us? Where did things go wrong in the USA?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 7/4/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!  


https://tru.news/3PDRV1R

Keywords
americaflaggodindependence daytrunewsbible readingblessrick wilespledge of allegiancedoc burkhartlords prayerelementary public schools
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

Willow Tohi
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy