Isn’t It Time for America to Bless God?

Why should God continue to bless America? Do we still deserve to be blessed by God? Is it not time for America to bless God? These are the questions that Rick Wiles is asking on this Independence Day edition of the broadcast. The old America that we loved is gone. It was a God-fearing nation. As children, our elementary public schools opened each morning with the Lord's Prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, and Bible reading.

That was normal in public schools in the late 1950s and early '60s. Today mass shootings in schools are normal. What happened to us? Where did things go wrong in the USA?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. 7/4/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!





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