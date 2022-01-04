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Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Margaret Mejia
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Margaret shares a warning from a medical center regarding enlarged lymph nodes in many of their vaccinated patients, and a story of maskless shopping at the grocery store. And in another story, the Department of Health told a church that all it's members needed to get tested for covid. The church leadership responded by serving the DOH with affidavits.
Margaret Mejia on Her Hospital Stay: Do Your Own Research and Come Out Alive!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nC4ttJp2UAKk/
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Margaret Mejia on Her Hospital Stay: Do Your Own Research and Come Out Alive!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nC4ttJp2UAKk/
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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