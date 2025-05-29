BrightLearn - Revolutionizing Health with the Juvent Machine, an interview with Pete Simonson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn discusses the Juvent micro-impact plate, a revolutionary health device that enhances bone density, mobility and overall wellness, featuring insights from Mike Adams and Juvent President Pete Simonson, who explains its patented technology, U.S. manufacturing and transformative benefits—including recovery from injuries and immune support—while emphasizing its role as "kinetic nutrition" for skeletal health.
