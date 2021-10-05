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Urgent Request To Pause/Stop Covid-19 Vaccines 🚫💉
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585 views • October 05, 2021
This is a meeting, in London, between several influential people that are trying to pause/stop Covid-19 vaccines. They are also on a Zoom call with several people around the world who have put across a significant amount of evidence and information to a senior member of parliament, who is at the meeting.
Also at the meeting...
Mark Sexton, a retired Police Constable
Anna de Buisseret, one of the Lawyers
John O'Looney, a Funeral Undertaker
Prof. Delores Cahill, President of World Doctors Alliance
Dr. Sam White, General Practitioner
Philip Hyland, Solicitor for Dr. Sam White
Dr. Tess Lawrie, a Medical Doctor and researcher
#Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Covidiot #CovidianCult #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories #NoMask #MasksDontWork #BigPharma #Luciferase
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Also at the meeting...
Mark Sexton, a retired Police Constable
Anna de Buisseret, one of the Lawyers
John O'Looney, a Funeral Undertaker
Prof. Delores Cahill, President of World Doctors Alliance
Dr. Sam White, General Practitioner
Philip Hyland, Solicitor for Dr. Sam White
Dr. Tess Lawrie, a Medical Doctor and researcher
#Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Covidiot #CovidianCult #InflatingCovidNumbers #HospitalsAreMurderFactories #NoMask #MasksDontWork #BigPharma #Luciferase
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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