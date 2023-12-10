The Lone Zebra | Episode 011 | Inner Voice

Join me while I explore the world of the vagus nerve and how to increase vagal tone without spending money or needing to see a doctor. Did you know your body’s nervous system is orchestrated by the body’s conductor known as the vagus nerve? Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is how the vagal tone is measured and you can learn to increase it and become more stress resistant.
