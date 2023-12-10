Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lone Zebra | Episode 011 | Inner Voice
channel image
The Lone Zebra
0 Subscribers
13 views
Published 18 hours ago

Join me while I explore the world of the vagus nerve and how to increase vagal tone without spending money or needing to see a doctor. Did you know your body’s nervous system is orchestrated by the body’s conductor known as the vagus nerve? Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is how the vagal tone is measured and you can learn to increase it and become more stress resistant.

Keywords
stressherbsessential oilsvoiceheart rate variabilityhrvzincgabacoherencetulsi basilvagus nervevagal tonebeau lines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket