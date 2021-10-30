COVID Backwards Is DIVOC - Possession By An Evil Spirit

Covid spelled backwards is Divoc. Divoc is a term derived from the Hebrew word ‘dybbuk’, which is an evil spirit capable of possessing other creatures, and it’s believed to be the suffering soul of the dead. The dybbuk is the soul of an evil person who’s soul wants to evade the punishment and tries to stay on this dimension by possessing another body.



Let him train himself to think BACKWARDS by external means, as set forth here following:

Let him learn to write BACKWARDS

Let him learn to walk BACKWARDS

Let him listen to phonograph records REVERSED

Let him practice speaking BACKWARDS

Let him learn to read BACKWARDS

Instead of saying “I am he” let him say “eh ma I”

-Aliester Crowley, Magick: Liber ABA, Book Four, 1912



Magick: Liber ABA, Book 4 is widely considered to be the magnum opus of 20th century occultist Aleister Crowley, the founder of Thelema. It is a lengthy treatise on Magick, his system of Western occult practice, synthesised from many sources, including Eastern Yoga, Hermeticism, medieval grimoires, contemporary magical theories from writers like Eliphas Levi and Helena Blavatsky, and his own original contributions.