Weird NWO Pyramid machine in Montreal, Canada - Scanning SHEEPLE

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Strange triangle with all seeing eye in Montreal that is scanning people's faces and hands and giving people information about themselves and their bodies. 😳
And the foolish sheeple flock to it. This is most definitely an IQ test and these people are failing.
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link