Hands-On Healing Without Needles, an interview with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Can gentle touch make a difference? Learn how this non-invasive approach explores the body's energy pathways using only your hands—no needles required. Discover why simplicity can play an important role in supporting overall wellness and natural healing.
#NaturalHealing #HandsOnHealing #HolisticHealth #Wellness #EnergyHealing
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:34End Screen