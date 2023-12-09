Create New Account
Alarming News About the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Harm
Naomi Wolf tells Steve Bannon about a new peer-reviewed article on http://Nature.com that says COVID-19 vaccine injections cause frame-shifting. That disrupts the reading of the synthetic code in such a way that the body creates nonsense proteins. About 30 percent of people who got the injection have a state of inflammation as a result, Wolf said.


@naomirwolf

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

