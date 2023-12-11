West Bank - Large Israeli Force Raids Beitunia for yet another Night - Conducting Searches and Kidnapping Civilians from Their Homes - part 1

Large Israeli force raids Beitunia for yet another night, conducting searches and kidnapping civilians from their homes. This was last night, 10th.
Adding: Beitunia, also Bitunya, is a Palestinian city located 3 kilometers west of Ramallah and 14 kilometers north of Jerusalem, in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate of Palestine, in the central West Bank.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.