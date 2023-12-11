Create New Account
West Bank - Large Israeli Force Raids Beitunia for yet another Night - Conducting Searches and Kidnapping Civilians from Their Homes - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Large Israeli force raids Beitunia for yet another night, conducting searches and kidnapping civilians from their homes.  This was last night, 10th.

Adding:  Beitunia, also Bitunya, is a Palestinian city located 3 kilometers west of Ramallah and 14 kilometers north of Jerusalem, in the Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate of Palestine, in the central West Bank.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

