Twitter Whistleblower Alleges Chinese 'Foreign Agent' Infiltrated Social Media Giant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1mwv0ff6
09/13/2022 The former Twitter executive Peter “Mudge” Zatko has revealed that at least one CCP’s agent is working inside Twitter. The company executives put profits over security, completely ignoring the infiltration of “foreign agents”