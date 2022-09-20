Twitter Whistleblower Alleges Chinese 'Foreign Agent' Infiltrated Social Media Giant

https://gnews.org/post/p1mwv0ff6
09/13/2022 The former Twitter executive Peter “Mudge” Zatko has revealed that at least one CCP’s agent is working inside Twitter. The company executives put profits over security, completely ignoring the infiltration of “foreign agents”
