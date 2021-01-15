© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine injury update - Shawn Skelton - previous video.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
491 views • January 15, 2021
Ok, this one upset me bigtime. This is why i personally , along with thousands of others , do what i do and have shouted from the rooftops for the last 12 months !!!!!!!!!!!!! Do you think it might be time to start paying attention now??!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.