The Mark of the Beast ⚠️ Tied to #Ripple and #XRP through Gematria!🔥
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
126 views • 1 day ago

🔍 Many Christians and others believe that digital currencies—such as CBDCs, cryptocurrencies like XRP, and stablecoins—could be connected to what the Book of Revelation calls the “mark of the beast” or the “beast system.” The concern is that digital ID systems could be used to imprison mankind—controlling whether people can buy or sell and potentially locking them into a system of digital dependence.


In this video, I’ll walk through what the Bible actually says about this topic, examine the relevant passages in Revelation, and explore how some are drawing connections to XRP through Gematria. I’ll also present research and perspectives you likely haven’t seen discussed anywhere else.


If you’re interested in biblical prophecy, digital currency, CBDCs, XRP, the mark of the beast, end-times theology, and the future of money, this is a video you won’t want to miss.


📊 Topics Covered:

- CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies)

- XRP and stablecoins

- The Mark of the Beast (Book of Revelation)

- Digital ID and “buy/sell” control systems

- Biblical prophecy and end-times theology

- Gematria connections

- The future of digital currency


✅ Join my Private Community on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#bible #crypto #xrpnews #money #prophesy

Keywords
blockchainthe biblechristianchristianitymoneyconspiracycryptorevelationfinancegematriadigital currencybible prophesycbdcsxrp
