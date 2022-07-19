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One Important Lesson From the Shanghai Lockdown #shorts
Finding Genius Podcast
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484 views • July 19, 2022

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/7kvWbM3GmHQ


You’ve got to start doing THIS so you don’t scramble and starve when things get rough!


Chris Taylor, the creator and host of the YouTube channel ‘The Financial Prepper’, shares valuable advice for anyone looking to start preparing for extreme situations.


According to Chris, one thing you can start doing to prepare for extreme situations like the lockdown situation that happened in Shanghai recently is to start stocking up on food. 🥫


By now you’ve likely seen the harrowing videos of Shanghai residents screaming out of hunger and rage from not being able to leave their apartments or have access to adequate food supply. 👀


This CAN happen anywhere - even where you live! ❗


Food supply is likely one of the things that the general public will lose access to when things get desperate… ❌


So it’ll definitely be a good idea to start stocking up on food you can keep for extended periods of time, just to be on the safe side, right?


What are your thoughts about Chris’ advice on stocking up on food in preparation for extreme situations? Comment below.

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