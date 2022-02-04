What's the Difference Between Active and Passive Solar Water Heaters?

Learn how to be you OWN utility company by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/onehouseoffthegrid

tinyurl.com/1houseoffthegrid

tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada





To learn how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, AND grocery bill$, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid. (courtesy of SunEarth; originally premiered Jan 28, 2020. To share this video on our "Solar for Dummies" YouTube channel, use: tinyurl.com/ActiveVSPassiveSolarH20heating ) What is a passive solar water heating system? What is an active solar water heating system? What is the difference between an active and passive solar water heating system? We'll answer these questions with Amir Habibi in this edition of 'SunEarth Solar Briefs.' If not located in an area that's prone to freezing temperatures, learn more about passive solar water heaters at: https://tinyurl.com/CopperHeartSolarWaterHeater40 To help you get 100% "off-the-grid," view a FREE copy of our catalog on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before visiting: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGridCatalog For a FREE copy of our "10 $- & Energy-Saving Tips" e-guide, visit: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers To visit our sister channel, "Solar for Dummies" on YouTube, visit: https://youtube.com/c/solarfordummies For a FREE plan to get to "net zero energy," visit: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan For a FREE 1-page list of the world's most cost-effective (and quickest payback/highest ROI) energy conservation and efficiency upgrades, visit: https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers To be able to afford all these off-grid and energy-saving items, learn how to supplement your income by visiting our "Money, Time, and Location FREEdom, ASAP!" channel at: https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFrom9to5YouTubeChannel To increase not only your health- and life-span but, most importantly, your BRAIN/MINDspan so you can continue to live off-the-grid, visit my "BetterBrain101.com -- BEYOND Bulletproof Health" channel at: https://youtube.com/c/betterbrain101 To make any video suggestions for this channel and/or to report any broken links, contact Danny Zen: Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s) voice: 1+786.441.2727 toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 text: 1+305.297.9360 e-mail: [email protected] and/or [email protected] #activeVersusPassiveSolarWaterHeaters #GoBIGGoFASTGoNOW!