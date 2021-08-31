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US Ends Afghan War as Last Plane Leaves Kabul, Biden LEAVES AMERICANS BEHIND, Taliban Celebrates
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40 views • August 31, 2021
Description from MACKAS:
Americans LEFT BEHIND as US ends 20-year war in Afghanistan. The last plane leaves Kabul Airport after Taliban forces take control of the airport. HUNDREDS of US Citizens and THOUSANDS of allies reportedly remain. This is the greatest military defeat in US history. The Biden administration plans to address the address soon.
Americans LEFT BEHIND as US ends 20-year war in Afghanistan. The last plane leaves Kabul Airport after Taliban forces take control of the airport. HUNDREDS of US Citizens and THOUSANDS of allies reportedly remain. This is the greatest military defeat in US history. The Biden administration plans to address the address soon.
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