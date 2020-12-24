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FULL SHOW: Congress Screws America Again: Billions In COVID Bill For Foreign Countries, But Nothing For Americans
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117 views • December 24, 2020
Owen Shroyer is extremely aggravated by the stimulus bill that screws over the American people and gives more money to foreign countries than the American people. Owen opens up the phone lines to hear from the callers how they feel about this bill and President Trump as the time wanes to stop the steal. People seem to think Trump can get back in in 2024 if he doesn’t this year but Owen explains why that is highly unlikely. Patrick Howley joins the broadcast to bring some optimism to the transmission prediction a Trump victory declared on January 6th, 2021. Breaking news as the show ends that Pope Francis will be stepping down before the end of the year. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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