EXCELLENT rap about Joe Biden's failures! EXPLICIT LANGUAGE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
tiktok: @_the_real_samson https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRtqPhPr/
It's amazing to see how President Trump got the entire world, even the young generation who typically only care about drinking, video games & watching sports, not only sit up & pay attention to world events & the corruption & filth embedded within, but ACTIVELY PARTICIPATE & voice their outrage to them.