Why did noone tell me English Muffins were this easy?!
eatloadedpotato
13 followers
219 views • 1 week ago

I thought English muffins were for rich people... and I wasn’t ready to find out I could make ‘em from scratch with just pantry staples 😱

 As a kid, I fully believed English muffins were elite-level breakfast. Blame those buttery “nooks and crannies” commercials, okay? 😂 But guess what? You don’t need to be rich—or even own a fridge—to make these golden beauties at home. We're talking sourdough, fluffy, chewy, melty magic. And yes, they're made with no sugar, no weird oils, and totally shelf-stable ingredients. I’m basically a breakfast wizard 🧙‍♀️✨

In this video, I show you exactly how to make homemade English muffins using just your pantry and a little patience.

 It takes about 15 hours, but most of that is just the dough doing its thing while you sleep. I walk you through every step—from mixing sticky dough with your bare hands (yes, it’s a mess, but it’s the good kind) to cutting out those muffin rounds with a can because I refuse to buy more kitchen tools 😆. And when I say it smells like a bakery in here by the end? Whew. Heaven. Cloud. Nine. Bready bliss.

So what are you waiting for? Watch the full video to learn how to make these no-fridge-needed sourdough English muffins!

 Then pop over to LoadedPotato.org for the full recipe, a pantry calculator that does all the grocery math for you (no thinking required 🧠❌), and tips to feed yourself, your family, or a small army—all with shelf-stable ingredients!

 👇 Tap in, laugh a little, learn a lot:

 🥣 Pantry-only sourdough recipe

 🧼 No fancy tools, just a clean bowl (ish)

 🍞 Real-deal golden brown muffins

 😋 Taste-test moment you do not want to miss

 📲 Visit LoadedPotato.org for more meal hacks!

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/english-muffins

#EnglishMuffins #ShelfStableRecipes #SourdoughMagic #NoFridgeNoProblem #BudgetCooking #PantryOnly #CannedFoodRecipes #FridgeFreeMeals #HomemadeBread #EasySourdough #PantryChallenge #LoadedPotatoOrg #QuickMeals #FunnyCooking #MealPrepIdeas #KitchenHacks #FrugalFood #CannedGoodsGourmet #NoWasteRecipes #EnglishMuffinMagic #PantryBaking #SimpleMeals #CookingOnABudget #SourdoughClub #NoKneadBread

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


sourdoughprepper foodshelf stable mealsenglish muffinspantry receips
