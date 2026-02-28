⚡️Strikes by the US Air Force on the Iranian drone Shahed-129 at the airfield, the launching pad of the air defense system Khordad 15, the anti-aircraft gun in a firing position, as well as buildings and radar stations.

Several UNCLASSIFIED US images, thumbnail is one.

Adding: 🤡Prime Minister Netanyahu: This fateful operation will continue as long as necessary. This war will lead to true peace.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called on Iranian citizens - don't miss the opportunity. Your time to take to the streets, finish the job, and overthrow the regime that is poisoning your lives.

Netanyahu: The roar of the lion is now heard throughout the world. The people of Israel live!

Iranian media have stated that more than 90% of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel have reached their targets. Earlier, it was reported that at least 35 missiles hit Israeli territory, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashkelon, etc., as well as various military installations. In Israel, there is very strict censorship regarding the filming of missile strikes and their consequences.