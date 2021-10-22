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** COUNTRIES ARE SEEING UNUSUALLY HIGH ALL-CAUSE DEATHS THAT ARE NOT RELATED TO COVID ** - Tucker Carlson/Berenson – 20/Oct/2021
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315 views • October 22, 2021
- Tucker Carlson Tonight, 20/Oct/2021
** NON-CORONA DEATHS HAVE JUNPED IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES
** DEATHS FROM “ALLCOUSES” ARE ABNORMALLY HIGH
** COUNTRIES ARE SEEING UNUSUALLY HIGH ALL-CAUSE DEATHS THAT ARE NOT RELATED TO COVID
** WHAT EXPLAINS THE UNUSUALLY HIGH ALL-CAUSE DEATHS?
** NON-CORONA DEATHS HAVE JUNPED IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES
** DEATHS FROM “ALLCOUSES” ARE ABNORMALLY HIGH
** COUNTRIES ARE SEEING UNUSUALLY HIGH ALL-CAUSE DEATHS THAT ARE NOT RELATED TO COVID
** WHAT EXPLAINS THE UNUSUALLY HIGH ALL-CAUSE DEATHS?
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