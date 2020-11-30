© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RECENT DEVELOPMENT: Origin of the Elements - Barry Setterfield - Genesis Science Research
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • November 30, 2020
A new development in astronomy occurred in June of 2018, when a scientific discovery was announced in the Journal Nature. It relates to the origin of the universe and the formation of the various elements in the proposed Big Bang scenario. This development threatens to overturn a scientific approach which has been standard for half a century. Let us explore the topic.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.