WEF Lockdown Operation - Doubles Down - Global Health Passport
Published Saturday |

The G20 summit in Bali ended with the World Economic Forum's idiots declaring a Global Health Passport requirement. A passport that will usher in a global Chinese model social credit score based on the allowance of carbon emissions to individuals worldwide. DO NOT COMPLY - JUST SAY NO - Like Nancy Reagan's - JUST SAY NO TO DRUGS in the 1980's.

Keywords
politicsscienceheath

