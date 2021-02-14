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US BIOWARFARE Controlling Speech Event 201 Part 4
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150 views • February 14, 2021
Original: https://archive.org/details/usbiowarfarecontrollingspeechevent201part4
http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/154-us-bio-warfare-restricting-communications
Full title: US BIOWARFARE Controlling Speech Event 201 Part 4 - by www.voxnews.com www.helenofdestroy.com
Publication date: 2020-03-12
US BIOWARFARE - Controlling Speech - Event 201 pt4. The 2019 coronavirus is a US bioweapon against China and the world. They deep state is desperate that their power is slipping away and they will try any move no matter how sloppy and futile it turns out. In the smoke filled backs rooms where these plans are made they talk of the clash of empires, but they know this is just about short term profits for their weapons businesses. and in the process they get an easy totalitarian grip on the American population and claim that we are begging them for more control.
http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/154-us-bio-warfare-restricting-communications
Full title: US BIOWARFARE Controlling Speech Event 201 Part 4 - by www.voxnews.com www.helenofdestroy.com
Publication date: 2020-03-12
US BIOWARFARE - Controlling Speech - Event 201 pt4. The 2019 coronavirus is a US bioweapon against China and the world. They deep state is desperate that their power is slipping away and they will try any move no matter how sloppy and futile it turns out. In the smoke filled backs rooms where these plans are made they talk of the clash of empires, but they know this is just about short term profits for their weapons businesses. and in the process they get an easy totalitarian grip on the American population and claim that we are begging them for more control.
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