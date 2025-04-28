BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Should I Do When I Sin Against God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
0
3 views • 6 days ago

🙏 Welcome back to "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!

In today’s devotion, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by answering a critical question every believer faces: What should I do when I sin against God?
Sin is serious — but so is God's amazing grace and willingness to forgive if we turn to Him with a sincere heart.

📖 Key Scriptures:
    Isaiah 43:22-23 — "But thou hast not called upon me, O Jacob; but thou hast been weary of me, O Israel..."
    Psalm 51:4 — "Against thee, thee only, have I sinned..."
    Isaiah 59:1-2 — "Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save..."
    Luke 15:18-21 — The Prodigal Son’s confession and restoration.

✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:
    How sin separates us from God
    Why confessing sin quickly restores fellowship with God
    How God’s forgiveness is always ready for those who come humbly
    The importance of acknowledging our sins instead of making excuses

🙌 God stands ready to forgive you today. Will you arise and return to Him?

👍 Like, 💬 comment your reflections, 📤 share this devotion with someone who needs hope today, and subscribe for more daily encouragement!

🔔 Turn on your notifications to stay connected to God's Word!

Keywords
repentancebible teachingpsalm 51how to repentconfessing sinchristian encouragementisaiah 43words from the wordforgiveness in the biblepastor roderick webstergospel hopewhat to do when you sinhow to return to godprodigal son storydaily christian devotionrestoring fellowship with godforgiveness and restoration
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Hymn

00:38The Joy of Forgiveness

01:30Sin and Its Consequences

03:22Confession and Repentance

04:28God's Readiness to Forgive

05:58The Prodigal Son's Example

07:59Final Thoughts and Invitation

08:42Conclusion and Next Steps

