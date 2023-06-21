Gaetz destroys Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team

Rep. @mattgaetz says "Durham is part of the COVERUP!"





Matt Gaetz spends five minutes destroying Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team and why they smashed phones, or who honeypotted George Papadopoulos, or putting anyone in jail, comparing him to the Washington Generals who get "paid to lose."





https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1671600459306393600?s=20