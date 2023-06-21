Create New Account
Gaetz destroys Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team
Rep. @mattgaetz says "Durham is part of the COVERUP!"


Matt Gaetz spends five minutes destroying Durham for not going after Andy McCabe, investigating the Mueller team and why they smashed phones, or who honeypotted George Papadopoulos, or putting anyone in jail, comparing him to the Washington Generals who get "paid to lose."


https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1671600459306393600?s=20

Keywords
fbisenate hearingjohn durham investigationtrump russia hoax

